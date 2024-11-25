Dehradun’s Rashtrapati Ashiana to be open to public from April next year

DEHRADUN: In a move reminiscent of the Mughal Gardens at the Presidential Palace, the historic Presidential Ashiana located on Rajpur Road in Dehradun is set to open its doors to the public this April. This decision comes under the directives of President Droupadi Murmu.

On Saturday, officials from the Presidential Secretariat convened in Dehradun for a meeting with state government representatives. During this session, they outlined plans to enhance the facilities available for the public at the Ashiana.