Dehradun’s Rashtrapati Ashiana to be open to public from April next year

DEHRADUN: In a move reminiscent of the Mughal Gardens at the Presidential Palace, the historic Presidential Ashiana located on Rajpur Road in Dehradun is set to open its doors to the public this April. This decision comes under the directives of President Droupadi Murmu.
On Saturday, officials from the Presidential Secretariat convened in Dehradun for a meeting with state government representatives. During this session, they outlined plans to enhance the facilities available for the public at the Ashiana.
An official source stated, “Our aim is to transform the Presidential Ashiana into a space where citizens can experience history and also embrace it as an integral part of their culture and heritage.”
Spanning an area of 21 acres, the complex is currently utilised by the President’s Bodyguard (PBG), while the total area of the Ashiana is approximately 237 acres.
To prepare for this initiative, a high-level meeting was held on Saturday at the Ashiana complex, where Dr Rakesh Gupta, additional secretary of the Presidential Secretariat, engaged in discussions with senior officials from the Uttarakhand government.
Official sources indicated that it was decided during the meeting that the public will have access to the main building of the complex. Visitors will not only have the opportunity to explore the Ashiana but also learn about the rich history of the Indian Army’s 251-year-old PBG regiment and its 186-year-old stables.
Uttarakhand government secretary Sachin Kurve stated, “The opening of the Rashtrapati Ashiana in Dehradun will provide an opportunity for the people to connect with India’s rich heritage.”
The Rashtrapati Ashiana was originally established in 1838 as a summer camp for the Governor General’s Bodyguard horses, providing respite from Delhi heat. After Independence, the President’s Bodyguard continued to utilise the facility.