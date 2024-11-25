Five to six opposition MLAs might join Mahayuti in few months: NCP chief whip

MUMBAI: NCP's chief whip Anil Patil has claimed there is unrest in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camp and its five to six MLAs might cross over to the ruling Mahayuti in the next four months.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, suffered a crushing blow in the just concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, winning only 46 of the state's 288 seats.

In contrast, the BJP-led ruling coalition, which also has Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP as partners, bagged an impressive 230 seats.

There is tremendous unrest among some NCP (SP), Congress and Sena (UBT) MLAs who have been re-elected.

Those having good relations with us have expressed concerns over MVA's massive defeat, Patil told Marathi news channel ABP Majha on Sunday.

If one wants development works in his constituency, it is good to be in power, said the legislator from Ajit Pawar's party.