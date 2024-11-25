Glaciers receding, glacial lakes increasing in Himachal's Dhauladhar mountain ranges

CHANDIGARH: Glaciers in Himachal's Dhauladhar mountain ranges are receding at a fast pace, indicating potential for water scarcity in the Kangra Valley, states a recent scientific study published in the Journal of Indian Society of Remote Sensing in March 2024.

The study was conducted by scientists Shahi Kant Rai and Sunil Dhar of the Central University of Jammu, Rakesh Sahu from Galgotias university, and Arun Kumar from Himachal Pradesh University.

The study noted that due to fast melting and fragmentation of glaciers, the number of glacial lakes has increased. The glaciers in the region which were spread over 50.8 square kilometres have reduced to 42.84 square kilometre between 2010 and 2020, and the number of glacial lakes in the Dhauladhars has increased from 36 in 2000 to 43 in 2020 due to fast melting glaciers in the region.

The study examines glacial alterations that have occurred over the past 20 years (2000–2020) in the DMR region. The findings show that all glaciers in the DMR have been receding.

"Over the course of the last two decades (2000–2020), there has been a recorded loss of ~ 15.71 ± 8.76 per cent in the glacier area ... By and large the proglacial lakes show an area increase compared to other lake types. In 2000, 36 glacial lakes were present, which increased by 43 in 2020," stated the study.

The primary cause of the reduction of glacier cover is increased accumulation season temperature in winter time, said the study.

"Importantly, change in the LULC has significantly influenced the glacier cover and increases temperature in the region. Better comprehension of glacier dynamics, stored ice mass, and the assessment of glacial lake distribution in the area are crucial for future strategic planning and the implementation of disaster risk reduction measures in the downstream region of this part of Himalaya,’’ it further stated.

It stated that the total number of small-sized glaciers has shown an increase over the past two decades, while medium-sized glaciers have experienced a decline.

"On the contrary, no discernible alterations have been observed in the number of large-sized glaciers," it read and added that the increase in the number of glacial lakes requires the formulation of a risk assessment strategy for future lake outbursts in the region.

The Dhauladhar region comprises of peaks ranging between 1000 meters to more than 6000 meters above sea level, with a mean height of 4000 meters. The mountain ranges originates from the east of the Rohtang Pass in Kullu district and ends in the northwestern region of Dalhousie in Chamba district, spanning the entire district of Kangra. The Dhauladhar glaciers are also a source of the Ravi River that originates in the Bara Bhangal region of the Kangra valley.