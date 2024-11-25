Gujarat's tourist boom: Over 61 lakh visitors in 15 days, Dwarka and Kankaria lake shine

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's tourist hotspots saw a massive influx of over 61 lakh visitors in just 15 days during the festive season. More than 13 lakh devotees flocked to Dwarka for prayers, while Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad stood out as a favourite destination in the city's heritage landscape, drawing large crowds.

Gujarat has cemented its place as a leading destination for domestic and international tourists, thanks to its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes, the state’s strategic focus on infrastructure development is transforming its tourism sector into a global hotspot.

The impact of these efforts was evident during the 20-day Diwali holiday period, from October 26 to November 15, 2024, when 61.7 lakh tourists flocked to 16 major destinations and pilgrimage sites across the state, reflecting Gujarat’s growing appeal among travelers.

Gujarat’s top landmarks and religious sites saw a surge in tourist activity during the festive season, with iconic spots like the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, and Kankaria Lake drawing massive crowds. Heritage and pilgrimage destinations, including Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, and Modhera Sun Temple, also experienced unprecedented footfall.

The Dwarka Temple emerged as the most visited site, welcoming over 13 lakh devotees, while Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake attracted more than 5.50 lakh visitors. Other highlights included Gir Safari, Smritivan Memorial, Nadabet, and the Girnar Ropeway, underscoring Gujarat’s diverse appeal among travellers.

During the Diwali holidays in 2024, Gujarat attracted a staggering 61.70 lakh visitors, flocking to 16 iconic tourist hotspots and pilgrimage sites, cementing the state's reputation as a premier travel destination.

Gujarat recently showcased its rich heritage by hosting a series of G-20 meetings under India's presidency. Held at world-class venues like Dhordo in Kutch and the Statue of Unity, the state government offered delegates an immersive cultural experience. Delegates toured iconic sites such as Dholavira, the Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad’s historical landmarks, GIFT City, and the Dandi Kutir. Impressed by Gujarat's cultural and historical treasures, they hailed the ancient cities as global gems and underscored the need for their preservation for future generations.