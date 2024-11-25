Had I campaigned in your seat, imagine what would have happened: Ajit Pawar to nephew

KARAD: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday suggested to NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar that had he campaigned in his nephew's assembly constituency, it would have been difficult for the latter to win the seat.

In the just-concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, retained his Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district by defeating BJP's Ram Shinde by a thin margin of 1,243 votes.

On Monday, Rohit Pawar accompanied the NCP (SP) head during the latter's visit to the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan here on his death anniversary.

Later, Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also visited the memorial of Chavan to pay homage to the late leader. Rohit Pawar came face-to-face with Ajit Pawar there.

While congratulating his nephew, Ajit Pawar quipped, "Come, take my blessings. You barely survived (in retaining the seat). Had I held a rally (in Karjat Jamkhed), imagine what would have happened." Rohit Pawar then touched his feet.