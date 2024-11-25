J-K government bans WhatsApp, Gmail for transmitting official documents

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the use of third-party tools like WhatsApp and Gmail for transmission of sensitive official documents, saying it can lead to data breaches and leaks.

These platforms are not specifically designed to handle classified or sensitive information, and their security protocols may not meet the stringent standards required for official communications, an order passed by the General Administration Department on Saturday.

"It has come to the attention of the administration that there is an increasing trend among officers and officials to use third-party tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail, and other similar platforms for transmitting sensitive, secret, and confidential information.

This practice poses significant risks to the integrity and security of the information being communicated," the order read.