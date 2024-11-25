Jammu Police file five cases against local landlords for renting to 'undocumented' Rohingyas

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered five cases against local landlords for renting properties to "undocumented" Rohingya refugees.
The police termed the action as a "significant step" to compromise the influx of these regions and pose a potential security threat.
The Jammu Police, in a statement, said that they have identified multiple instances where landlords have rented properties, either knowingly or unknowingly, to undocumented Rohingya refugees, and have registered cases against them.
The statement further noted that the District Commissioner of Jammu required all property owners to have their renters verified and conduct a thorough police investigation before renting out their properties.
The order was issued in response to the growing concerns about the potential threats from anti-social elements and unauthorised people who might use rented properties for illegal activities.
The police said a comprehensive investigation has been initiated in the suspected area and five cases have been filed under section 223 of the BNS in the Nowabad Police Station against Farman Ali of Jammu, Azam Malik of Srinagar and Asima Latief, Mohd Shakeel, and Zakir Hussain — all of whom reside in the Bathindi neighbourhood of Jammu.
The police ensured that it remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the public.