Jammu Police file five cases against local landlords for renting to 'undocumented' Rohingyas

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered five cases against local landlords for renting properties to "undocumented" Rohingya refugees.

The police termed the action as a "significant step" to compromise the influx of these regions and pose a potential security threat.

The Jammu Police, in a statement, said that they have identified multiple instances where landlords have rented properties, either knowingly or unknowingly, to undocumented Rohingya refugees, and have registered cases against them.

The statement further noted that the District Commissioner of Jammu required all property owners to have their renters verified and conduct a thorough police investigation before renting out their properties.