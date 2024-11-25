‘Maa Kaali’ to be premiered at IFFI

Since the film involves disturbing scenes depicting violence and communal atrocities, it also faced issues for clearance at the censor board earlier. However, after a tenacious fight, the makers of ‘Maa Kaali’ have received the certification, and are expected to announce the release date soon.

Written and directed by Yelakanti, ‘Maa Kaali’ is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and presented by makers of ‘Karthikeya 2.’ The pan-Indian film is shot in Hindi and will release in Bengali and Telugu as well next year.

Sen essays the role of a woman affected during the 1946 Calcutta killings. The story is about the communal riots that gripped the city from August 16, 1946, dubbed as ‘Direct Action Day,’ a year before India’s independence.

Thousands of people lost their lives in communal violence over the next few days, and the riots spiraled into more disturbances across undivided India.

The movie has got the go-ahead from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film depicts the misery faced by many families ripped apart during the Partition, their identities destroyed in the ensuing chaos through the story of a Bengali Ghosh family.

On August 16, 1946, Muslim League called for a ‘Direct Action Day’ under the leadership of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The aim of Direct Action Day by the Muslim League was to get Pakistan through violent means if not by legal means.

The story progresses over several decades, following the Ghosh family as they sail through the hardships and tragedies of history. Against the backdrop of communal violence and political turmoil, they represent tenacity in the face of hardship, reflecting the challenges of a generation caught in history’s crossfire.

The film not only sheds light on forgotten narratives surrounding Direct Action Day but also addresses themes of identity, resilience, and societal barriers.

Based on ‘Direct Action Day’ in 1946

