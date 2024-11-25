Man stabs live-in partner, sets house on fire in Haryana; arrested after forensic test

A married businessman in Haryana was arrested for stabbing his live-in partner, his school-time lover, over a domestic dispute and setting the entire house on fire in Haryana.

The accused, identified as Upkar, had been married to Sarita, the deceased, for over six years. Sarita, a resident of Punjab's Zirakpur, started living with Upkar following her divorce. She had a daughter in her previous marriage.

Upkar killed Sarita in their house at Rishi Colony in the Civil Lines area and set the house on fire to pass it off as an accident on October 25. Police arrested Upkar after the forensic investigation revealed multiple stab wounds on Sarita and she was murdered before being burnt.

Sarita's brother, Trishla, filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station. In his complaint, Trishla mentioned about Sarita's divorce and how she and Upkar were always engaged in disputes. He also said that Sarita had told him that Upkar demanded money from her.

He further alleged that he had received a call from Sarita on October 25 saying that Upkar was trying to strangle her but the call disconnected later.

“Upkar’s wife was aware of his live-in relationship, while Sarita had divorced her husband whom she married in 2004. Both of them were living as ‘husband-wife’ for six years,” said Manish Kumar, Crime Unit, Ganaur.

A court has granted Upkar's custody to police for two days during which he will be interrogated and taken to the crime scene, said an investigator.