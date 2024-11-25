More women vote, but fewer elected in battle for Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin scheme may have helped increase women voters’ turnout in the Maharashtra assembly polls, but only 21 women got elected this time against 24 in the previous election.

According to the Election Commission data, of the 4126 candidates in the fray, 250 were women including independents. Out of the 250 women candidates, only 21 got elected to the assembly.

The BJP has the largest elected women MLAs — 10 out of 14 candidates. Two women candidates of Shiv Sena (Shinde) got elected, four from Ajit Pawar-led NCP and one from the Congress.