Muslims don’t vote for JD(U) in elections, Lalan Singh’s remark sparks political row in Bihar

PATNA: Senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, has stirred a political controversy with his remark that Muslims do not vote for his party in elections. His statement has drawn criticism, including from his own party colleagues, who refuted his claim by pointing out that minorities have supported the JD(U) in recent elections.

While addressing a JD(U) workers’ meeting in Muzaffarpur, North Bihar, Singh, a former national president of the party, argued that Muslims have not voted for JD(U) despite the developmental projects implemented for them by the Nitish Kumar government.

“It is a myth to say that minorities did not vote for us in the past but now they vote in our support. The truth is that no matter how much development is done for the minorities, they never vote in our favor,” Singh asserted.

He further stated that the condition of minorities was deplorable during RJD’s tenure but improved significantly after Nitish Kumar came to power. “Earlier, a madrasa teacher was receiving only Rs 4,000 a month, but now they are being paid as per the Seventh Pay Commission. Despite all these initiatives for the welfare of the minority community, we do not get their votes,” the minister lamented.

“Some minority leaders claim that Muslims vote for Nitish, but we do not live under any illusion. The reality is that the minority community does not vote for Nitish Kumar. Instead, they vote for the party that has done nothing for their development to date,” he added.