Muslims don’t vote for JD(U) in elections, Lalan Singh’s remark sparks political row in Bihar

PATNA: Senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, has stirred a political controversy with his remark that Muslims do not vote for his party in elections. His statement has drawn criticism, including from his own party colleagues, who refuted his claim by pointing out that minorities have supported the JD(U) in recent elections.
While addressing a JD(U) workers’ meeting in Muzaffarpur, North Bihar, Singh, a former national president of the party, argued that Muslims have not voted for JD(U) despite the developmental projects implemented for them by the Nitish Kumar government.
“It is a myth to say that minorities did not vote for us in the past but now they vote in our support. The truth is that no matter how much development is done for the minorities, they never vote in our favor,” Singh asserted.
He further stated that the condition of minorities was deplorable during RJD’s tenure but improved significantly after Nitish Kumar came to power. “Earlier, a madrasa teacher was receiving only Rs 4,000 a month, but now they are being paid as per the Seventh Pay Commission. Despite all these initiatives for the welfare of the minority community, we do not get their votes,” the minister lamented.
“Some minority leaders claim that Muslims vote for Nitish, but we do not live under any illusion. The reality is that the minority community does not vote for Nitish Kumar. Instead, they vote for the party that has done nothing for their development to date,” he added.
Countering Singh’s views, JD(U) leader Mohammad Jamal claimed that Muslims did vote for the party during the Belaganj Assembly by-poll, as reflected in the results. He also pointed out that in the Lok Sabha elections, a significant number of minorities voted for JD(U) candidates in constituencies like Sitamarhi and Sheohar.
Another senior JD(U) leader and minister, Ashok Chaudhary, highlighted the extensive work done by the Nitish Kumar government for the welfare of minorities. “Earlier, the budget for minorities was Rs 2,200 crores; today, it is around Rs 7,000 crores. Certainly, work has been done for their welfare. Bihar is one of the few states in India where our leader (Nitish) has provided BPSC and UPSC coaching to children from minority communities,” Chaudhary claimed.
Reacting sharply to Singh’s statement, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav remarked, “Forget about Lalan Singh. When he was with us, he used to make all sorts of statements about the Prime Minister and Amit Shah. He changes his stance based on political convenience. He has no credibility.”
Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM also expressed similar views on the contentious issue, criticizing Singh’s remarks and questioning the sincerity of JD(U)’s claims about minority welfare.