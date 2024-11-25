Sambhal violence: Prohibitory orders imposed, schools closed, outsiders barred from entry until Nov 30

SAMBHAL: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30 after three men were killed and scores of others, including security and administration personnel, injured in a violence by protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya late on Sunday.

"No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer," said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.

Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Moradabad) Muniraj told reporters on Monday that Naeem, Bilal and Nauman - the three men who died in Sunday's violence - had been buried. All three were aged about 25.

The officer added that those involved in the violence were being identified on the basis of available videos and action would be taken against them.

"Right now, we are engaged in maintaining peace and the situation is under control," he said.