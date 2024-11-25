Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi said “They neither respect the spirit of democracy nor do they understand the importance of people’s aspirations. They have no responsibility towards them, they are unable to understand them and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people.”

Speaking further, PM Modi said, “The voters of India are dedicated to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, their faith in the parliamentary working system, all of us sitting in the Parliament will have to live up to the sentiments of the people and this is the need of the hour.”

“The only way to make up for it is that we should highlight various aspects of every subject in a very healthy manner in the House, the coming generations will also get inspiration from it. I hope that this session will be very fruitful. I once again invite all the respected MPs to take this session forward with zeal and enthusiasm,” the PM said.

Modi's remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a distant 49 seats in the 288-member House.

Noting that the Winter Session of Parliament is special for many reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, , “Parliament’s winter session is special for many reasons, including the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution's adoption. A handful of people rejected by the public are trying to control Parliament by creating disorder.”

The Parliament session is beginning today (November 25, 2024) and will continue until December 20, subject to the government’s agenda. However, there will be no sittings on November 26 in observance of “Constitution Day”.