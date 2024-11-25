Trans women in India face stigma at home, school, work, and healthcare: study

NEW DELHI: Trans women in India face stigma at home, in schools, at work, and in healthcare, leading to social exclusion, poor mental health, and limited opportunities, according to a latest study.

As a result, trans women experience high rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, which are linked to rejection, harassment, and systemic barriers.

The researchers from the George Institute for Global Health, in collaboration with global partners, emphasized the urgent need for inclusive policies, better support systems, and focused research to address these challenges. The study calls for action to tackle the issues of rejection, discrimination, and social exclusion faced by trans women in India.

The study, published in the journal Wellcome Open Research, highlights that stigma for the estimated 4.8 million transgender people in India begins early in life, especially within families where trans women are often rejected, leading to a loss of self-esteem.