'Will introspect, learn and rebuild NCP (SP) with renewed commitment': Sule

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) collectively bagged only 46 of the state's 288 assembly seats.

"We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for," Sule wrote.

She stressed that her party was committed to creating a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra.

"Our vision of a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra remains unchanged. We reaffirm our pledge to fight for the rights, dignity, and self-respect of farmers, workers, women, youth, and every marginalised section of society," Sule stated.

She said her party will continue to carry forward the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and social reformers like Jyotiba Phule.

"We are determined to carry forward the timeless ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar with renewed energy and purpose," she wrote on the social media platform.