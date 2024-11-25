Yogi govt 'orchestrated riot' in Sambhal to hide malpractice in bypolls: Akhilesh

NW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government orchestrated a "riot" in Sambhal and demanded that police as well as those from the administration responsible for the deaths be suspended and murder cases be filed against them.

Yadav's comments came after police filed seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque and named SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused.

Four people have been killed so far.

According to Yadav, the Yogi Adityanath-led government indulged in malpractice in the bypolls, looted votes and engineered trouble in Sambhal to hide it, Yadav said.

"Some people say that after watching 'The Sabarmati Report' movie, some BJP leaders thought that they also want to become a big leader and have gotten this done (in Sambhal)," he said referring to the movie based on the Godhra incident.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with MPs of his party.

"The incident that has happened is unfortunate. When our MP Zia-ur-Rehman was not even in Sambhal why has an FIR been filed against him.

" Three of the four killed in Sunday's violence were identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, all aged about 25.

"...It is sad that such young people have lost their lives. Information was being hidden...then I had said Naeem had lost his life due to shooting by the police. You have all the videos. This riot has been orchestrated by the government," the SP chief said.

He said the court gave orders for the survey without listening to the other side.

"The officials without reading the order reached there for the survey. Masjid's committee, ulemas, peoples representatives, all cooperated. The survey was completed that day...who gave the orders for a second survey.

The masjid committee and other again cooperated.

When people gathered outside the mosque and asked why the survey was needed, the circle officer abused them," Yadav claimed.

"Some people pelted stones, to which police opened fire...Those responsible for vitiating Sambhal's environment and filing this petition along with the police and administration be held responsible, they should be suspended and murder cases be filed so that people can get justice," Yadav said.