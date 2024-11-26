AAP’s Shukrana Yatra in Patiala marks victory, sets stage for 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab held its Shukrana Yatra today in Patiala, expressing gratitude to voters after its victory in three assembly seats during the November 20 by-elections and the appointment of new leadership.

This event also signalled the beginning of a focused campaign for the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Incidentally, the Yatra coincided with the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Yatra was led by AAP Punjab President and state cabinet minister Aman Arora, who was joined by prominent party leaders, including AAP Punjab working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi, cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Singh Bains, and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs, chairpersons, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters from across the state.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora expressed his gratitude to the people, stating, “AAP has grown from strength to strength, driven by the dedication and hard work of its leaders, volunteers, and workers. This journey, led by Arvind Kejriwal and supported by every AAP worker, has been one of integrity, transparency, and commitment to the people.”

Arora further added, “Their (workers and volunteers) dedication to the party's principles and their tireless work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation have been pivotal in making AAP the people’s party. Together, AAP will continue to make strides toward a brighter future for all.”

The Yatra began at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and passed through several towns and cities, including Madopur Chawnk, Gobindgarh, Samrala, Doraha, Sahnewal, Jalandhar By-pass, Ladowal Chawnk in Ludhiana, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Kartarpur, and Rayia.