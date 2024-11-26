AAP’s Shukrana Yatra in Patiala marks victory, sets stage for 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab held its Shukrana Yatra today in Patiala, expressing gratitude to voters after its victory in three assembly seats during the November 20 by-elections and the appointment of new leadership.
This event also signalled the beginning of a focused campaign for the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Incidentally, the Yatra coincided with the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party.
The Yatra was led by AAP Punjab President and state cabinet minister Aman Arora, who was joined by prominent party leaders, including AAP Punjab working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi, cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Singh Bains, and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs, chairpersons, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters from across the state.
AAP Punjab President Aman Arora expressed his gratitude to the people, stating, “AAP has grown from strength to strength, driven by the dedication and hard work of its leaders, volunteers, and workers. This journey, led by Arvind Kejriwal and supported by every AAP worker, has been one of integrity, transparency, and commitment to the people.”
Arora further added, “Their (workers and volunteers) dedication to the party's principles and their tireless work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation have been pivotal in making AAP the people’s party. Together, AAP will continue to make strides toward a brighter future for all.”
The Yatra began at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and passed through several towns and cities, including Madopur Chawnk, Gobindgarh, Samrala, Doraha, Sahnewal, Jalandhar By-pass, Ladowal Chawnk in Ludhiana, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Kartarpur, and Rayia.
The procession made its way towards the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, and concluded at the sacred Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Asthan and Ram Tirath Mandir in Amritsar.
Throughout the Yatra, Arora and other leaders were welcomed with flowers and chants of "Inquilab Zindabad," receiving overwhelming support from party workers and locals alike.
“Today marks not only a day of celebration but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to the people of Punjab. The Shukrana Yatra is a reflection of the people’s trust in the Aam Aadmi Party and our leadership. With every step, we are reminded of the responsibility entrusted to us. This Yatra is a promise to the people of Punjab that we will continue working tirelessly to improve their lives. We are committed to bringing a brighter, more prosperous future to our state. The victory in the by-elections is a testament to the hard work of our party workers and the belief that the people of Punjab have in us. We will ensure that their faith is never betrayed,” said Arora.
He further added that AAP is a party of its volunteers. “Our volunteers are the backbone of this party, and it is their dedication that drives us forward. Whatever our volunteers want, we will ensure it is done. They hold the real power in AAP, and their welfare will always remain our top priority. We will continue to work for their well-being, as they are the true force behind every success of this party,” he said.
Arora also acknowledged the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and the dedicated workers of AAP.
Sharry Kalsi, the AAP Punjab Working President, also spoke during the Yatra. “This Shukrana Yatra is a celebration of the trust the people have placed in us. As a party, we are dedicated to fulfilling the promises we have made to the people, and we will continue to work relentlessly to improve the lives of every Punjabi,” he said.