Arrest of President's medal awardee cop illegal: Bombay HC; orders Maha govt to pay him Rs 2 lakh

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has held as illegal the arrest of a policeman, a recipient of the President's medal, for a faulty probe in a murder case and directed the Maharashtra government to pay him Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

The police officer, Sambhaji Patil, petitioned the high court, seeking an inquiry against the additional superintendent of police, Satara, who had arrested him.

He also sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Patil was arrested in March 2013 on the charges of destruction of evidence and intentional preparation of a faulty report in a murder case he had probed in 2009.

He was granted bail a day after his arrest.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil on Monday said the power of arrest has not been cautiously exercised and that the police officer was arrested in an illegal manner.

It further noted that this was not an exceptional case where the petitioner's arrest was imperative, and the offences were bailable.

"A case has been made out by the petitioner for seeking compensation in public law on account of his illegal arrest that has resulted in violation of his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the bench said.

It pointed out that the petitioner policeman received the President's Police Medal in January 2004 for his meritorious service and the Director General of Police insignia the same year for rendering excellent service.