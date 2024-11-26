Bhopal Diary | 1988 batch IPS officer to be MP’s new DGP

IPS officer Kailash Makwana will be the 32nd director general (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh police. The order appointing 1988 batch IPS officer successor to current DGP, Sudhir Saxena was issued on Saturday late night, after CM Dr Mohan Yadav left on a week-long tour to UK and Germany. Makwana, who currently heads the police housing corporation, will assume the charge of head of state police’s force from December 1. Counted among the most upright police officers in the state, the scheduled caste officer was reportedly transferred seven times in the last three and half years.

Buzz over next environment minister

Defeat of forest minister Ramniwas Rawat in the assembly by-election and his subsequent resignation from his post has now triggered speculation on who will succeed him. While Rawat’s replacement will only be known after the CM returns from foreign trip on December 1, it remains to be seen whether a fresh face will be inducted in the cabinet to head the key ministry or an existing face in the council of ministers is given the charge. Importantly, tribal face Nagar Singh Chouhan, had been divested of the forest-environment portfolio in July before it was allotted to Rawat.