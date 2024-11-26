Bhopal Diary | 1988 batch IPS officer to be MP’s new DGP

IPS officer Kailash Makwana will be the 32nd director general (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh police. The order appointing 1988 batch IPS officer successor to current DGP, Sudhir Saxena was issued on Saturday late night, after CM Dr Mohan Yadav left on a week-long tour to UK and Germany. Makwana, who currently heads the police housing corporation, will assume the charge of head of state police’s force from December 1. Counted among the most upright police officers in the state, the scheduled caste officer was reportedly transferred seven times in the last three and half years.
Buzz over next environment minister
Defeat of forest minister Ramniwas Rawat in the assembly by-election and his subsequent resignation from his post has now triggered speculation on who will succeed him. While Rawat’s replacement will only be known after the CM returns from foreign trip on December 1, it remains to be seen whether a fresh face will be inducted in the cabinet to head the key ministry or an existing face in the council of ministers is given the charge. Importantly, tribal face Nagar Singh Chouhan, had been divested of the forest-environment portfolio in July before it was allotted to Rawat.
Hindu Rashtra supporter on 160-km long padyatra
Hindu Rashtra supporter and head of famous Lord Hanuman shrine Bageshwar Dham, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (popularly known as Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar) has embarked on nine-days long 160-km Hindu Ekta Padyatra (foot-march). The yatra started from Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district and will end at the Ram Raja Temple in religious torn Orchha in adjoining Niwari district on November 29. Shastri has made clear that the foot march is aimed at Hindu community’s unity and has no political linkage. Ruling BJP leaders, including Goshamahal (Telangana) MLA T Raja Singh and MP BJP chief and local MP VD Sharma took part in the yatra.
