Bihar assembly winter session: LoP Tejashwi asks Minister Nitish govt to raise reservation quota to 85 per cent

PATNA: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, has called on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government to introduce new laws providing 85% reservation quotas for deprived castes and economically weaker sections (EWS).

Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, after Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav rejected the opposition’s adjournment motion, the RJD leader proposed that a committee be set up to conduct a study, based on which a new Bill should be presented in the House to increase quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs).

Tejashwi, also the former deputy chief minister, alleged that a “BJP hand” was behind the petitions challenging the state government’s decision to hike the reservation quotas. He argued that the decision to raise the quotas was based on a comprehensive caste survey, which revealed an increase in the population percentage of deprived castes compared to the last caste census, which was conducted in 1931.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling that reservation quotas should be increased on the basis of recommendations from a committee, he questioned whether such a committee had been formed when the 10% reservation for EWS was introduced.