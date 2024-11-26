Crisis looms over Uttarakhand's rivers amid climate change and human intervention

DEHRADUN: Changing weather patterns, climate change, and increasing human activities in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand are pushing the state’s 206 perennial rivers and streams toward the brink of drying up. According to a report by the Spring and Rejuvenation Authority (SARA), a staggering 5,428 water sources in the state are currently under threat.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr. Vikas Vats, a climate change expert at SARA, stated, "The Uttarakhand government established the Spring and Rejuvenation Authority (SARA) last November to investigate the current state of the state’s perennial rivers and streams in light of the impacts of climate change. This initiative aims to understand how these vital water sources have been affected by the changing climate."
As part of this effort, SARA directed all relevant state departments to collaborate and provide data regarding the condition of these water bodies. The findings that emerged from this collaboration have raised serious concerns within the government. Some of the statistics revealed were startling, prompting the administrative machinery to take the issue seriously and consider necessary interventions to address the challenges facing Uttarakhand's rivers and streams.
Dr. Vats emphasized that human intervention, rather than nature, is primarily responsible for the current state of the rivers. He stated, "We have prepared a pilot project to revive five identified rivers. The National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and IIT Roorkee have been assigned the study for this initiative. Following this, work will commence on other rivers."
The five rivers targeted for rejuvenation include the Song River in Dehradun, the Western Nayar (Pauri), the Eastern Nayar (Pauri), the Shipra River (Nainital), and the Gaudi River in Champawat. Dr. Vats pointed out that these rivers have faced the most severe impacts of climate change in recent years.
According to information obtained by this newspaper, data from the Water Resources Department reveals that there are 288 water sources in the state with less than 50% of their original water levels remaining. Furthermore, nearly 50 of these sources have less than 75% of their water left. A significant number of sources are on the brink of drying up completely. Experts warn that if immediate measures are not taken, these vital water sources could cease to exist.
In the past 150 years, the rise in temperature due to climate change has been more pronounced in Tibet and the Himalayas than in the rest of the world. Experts warn that this alarming trend is leading to significant environmental consequences.
Moreover, in Bhimtal, the lake has started to resemble a plain. "This is just one example; similar crises are emerging across other rivers and water sources," said environmentalist Dev Raghvendra, emphasizing the urgent need for action.
"Climate change is causing mountains to crumble, and rivers are either changing their courses or wreaking havoc during floods," a climate scientist noted.
In Haldwani, the water levels of the Gaula and Kosi rivers in Ramnagar and Almora have dropped, creating a crisis for drinking water and irrigation. "The situation is dire; we are facing severe shortages," a local official stated.