Crisis looms over Uttarakhand's rivers amid climate change and human intervention

According to information obtained by this newspaper, data from the Water Resources Department reveals that there are 288 water sources in the state with less than 50% of their original water levels remaining. Furthermore, nearly 50 of these sources have less than 75% of their water left. A significant number of sources are on the brink of drying up completely. Experts warn that if immediate measures are not taken, these vital water sources could cease to exist.

In the past 150 years, the rise in temperature due to climate change has been more pronounced in Tibet and the Himalayas than in the rest of the world. Experts warn that this alarming trend is leading to significant environmental consequences.

Moreover, in Bhimtal, the lake has started to resemble a plain. "This is just one example; similar crises are emerging across other rivers and water sources," said environmentalist Dev Raghvendra, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

"Climate change is causing mountains to crumble, and rivers are either changing their courses or wreaking havoc during floods," a climate scientist noted.

In Haldwani, the water levels of the Gaula and Kosi rivers in Ramnagar and Almora have dropped, creating a crisis for drinking water and irrigation. "The situation is dire; we are facing severe shortages," a local official stated.