ECI announces schedule for filling six Rajya Sabha vacancies

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for filling six casual vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from four states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana. Voting is set to take place on 20 December, with the results to be declared the same evening.

According to an official statement released by the poll panel, Andhra Pradesh accounts for three of these vacancies, while Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana each have one seat to be filled.

In Andhra Pradesh, the vacancies were created following the resignations of three YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs: Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah. Consequently, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is expected to secure all three seats. Mopidevi’s term was due to end on 21 June 2026, while the tenures of Yadav and Ryaga extended until 21 June 2028.

Odisha's vacancy arose after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat. With his tenure set to conclude on 2 April 2026, the BJP is anticipated to win this seat in the upcoming election.

In West Bengal, the vacancy was caused by the resignation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawhar Sircar, whose tenure was also due to end on 2 April 2026. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is expected to comfortably retain the seat.

Haryana’s lone vacancy emerged after BJP MP Krishan Lal Panwar stepped down from his Rajya Sabha position to contest the Haryana Assembly elections from the Israna constituency. Panwar, now serving as the Development and Panchayat, Mines and Geology Minister in the Nayab Singh Saini-led state government, had a term lasting until 1 August 2028. The BJP is likely to retain this seat.