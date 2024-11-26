Farmer leader Dallewal taken away by police ahead of hunger strike: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's Pandher

CHANDIGARH: The prominent farmer leader, 70-year-old Jagjit Singh Dallewal, was detained and taken away by the Punjab Police in the wee hours from the Khanauri border in Sangrur district.

He was to begin a fast unto death from today to press for farmers' demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) was forcibly taken away by police from the Khanauri border point. He alleged that the police entered the tent (pendal) at around 2.30 am and detained Dallewal who was preparing to start a hunger strike.

Condemning the police action, Pandher demanded Dallewal's immediate release.

The farmer leaders further alleged that the tent was also vandalized. The Patiala Police took him to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) because of his age and health issues.

Dallewal had yesterday announced that he would begin a fast unto death on Tuesday to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He had also asserted that he was ready to sacrifice his life to get the farmers' demands accepted.