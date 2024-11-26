Nation

Four drug peddlers nabbed in J-K's Reasi, heroin recovered

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka area during its journey from Katra, they said.
For representational purposes
For representational purposes
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

JAMMU: Four drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday and recovered heroin was recovered from them, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka area during its journey from Katra, they said.

The officials said that upon thorough checking of the vehicle, heroin was recovered from the occupants -- Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina and Kamal Kumar.

All the accused are residents of Reasi, they said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals, the officials said.

Heroin
Reasi
Drug Peddlers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com