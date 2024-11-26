Her story: Record number of women MLAs in Jharkhand House

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly will witness the maximum number of women MLAs. Out of 26 women candidates fielded by the INDIA bloc and NDA together, a dozen have made it to the Assembly. In 2019, the Assembly had 10 women MLAs.

Every Assembly in the state has seen an increasing number of women MLAs since Jharkhand was formed 24 years ago. In 2000, it had three woman MLAs, while in 2005 the number rose to eight and in 2014, the number went up to nine.

Among the 12 elected, a maximum of five women MLAs came on the Congress ticket, while four, belong to BJP ticket. The three remaining women MLAs are from the JMM. They include Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana, former BJP minister Dr Lois Marandi and Sabita Mahato.

Among these 12 women, Nisat Alam of the Congress has the credit of winning Pakur seat with a maximum margin of more than 86,000 votes. Nisat Alam, wife of former minister Alamgir Alam who is currently lodged in jail in a money laundering case linked to a tender scam, contested the election for the first time on her husband’s seat.