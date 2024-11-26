India condemns arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, Bangladesh calls claims 'unfounded'

NEW DELHI: India has expressed strong criticism over the arrest and denial of bail to ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Jagran Jote, was sent to jail by a Chittagong court on Tuesday after his bail application was rejected.

Das has been accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag and now faces a sedition case registered at the Kotwali police station.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. This incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Tuesday.

India has also raised concerns that while the perpetrators of these attacks remain at large, charges have been brought against a religious leader who was presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.