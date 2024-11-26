India condemns arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, Bangladesh calls claims 'unfounded'

NEW DELHI: India has expressed strong criticism over the arrest and denial of bail to ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.
Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Jagran Jote, was sent to jail by a Chittagong court on Tuesday after his bail application was rejected.
Das has been accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag and now faces a sedition case registered at the Kotwali police station.
"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. This incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Tuesday.
India has also raised concerns that while the perpetrators of these attacks remain at large, charges have been brought against a religious leader who was presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.
"We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das," added the MEA.
The Indian government has urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and fair elections.
Reports suggest that law enforcement authorities used sound grenades and baton charges to disperse devotees and followers of Das who were protesting to demand his release.
Das, speaking from inside a prison van, urged his followers to remain calm. "We are not against the state and the government. We, the Sanatanis, are a part of the state. We will not do anything to destabilise the state or destroy peaceful coexistence. We will hold a peaceful protest by controlling our emotions and turning them into strength," he said.
Das was reportedly transported to Chittagong by road during the night.
India continues to call for justice in this case and insists that the rights and freedoms of all minorities in Bangladesh must be upheld.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Tuesday reacted to the arrest of Hindu monk saying that facts around this case were misconstrued.
It further said that India's statement was "unfounded" and stood "contrary to the spirit of friendship".
“The government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements (as made by MEA) not only misinterpret facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two countries,” Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.