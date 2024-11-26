India seizes 5.5 tonnes of Myanmar meth in 'biggest' drug bust

NEW DELHI: India's coast guard said Tuesday they had seized their biggest haul of illicit drugs when they stopped a fishing boat smuggling 5.5 tonnes of methamphetamine from war-torn Myanmar.

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) reconnaissance air patrol spotted a small fishing boat in the Andaman Sea -- which lies between India and troubled Myanmar -- "operating in a suspicious manner".

A coastguard vessel was sent out, with officers boarding at dawn Sunday when the fishing boat with a crew of six Myanmar citizens entered Indian territorial waters, the coastguard statement added.

"The boarding party found approximately 5,500 kilogrammes of prohibited drug methamphetamine," it read.

"The seizure is the biggest-ever drug haul by ICG, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding Indian territorial waters."

The boat has since been taken to an Indian naval base.