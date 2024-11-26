India, UK share strong commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific: UK Minister

In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024, said, "India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability, and collective growth."

The integrated theatre formed by combining the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, along with the land masses surrounding them, is referred to as the Indo-Pacific.

India, mentioned by West, is one of the three countries with which the UK seeks to collaborate. She stated, "We know that we live in a rapidly changing world where the more closely we work, the stronger we become."

"This is a world where listening to each other and understanding mutual concerns is what matters most."

"So it is in that spirit that we want to collaborate with and learn from countries across this region. But for today, let me focus on the three organisers of this event—Singapore, India, and Australia," said Catherine West.