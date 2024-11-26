India, UK share strong commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific: UK Minister

NEW DELHI: The United Kingdom’s Indo-Pacific Minister, Catherine West, on Monday emphasised that the Indo-Pacific region is a "generational mission" for the current government, underlining its long-term strategic importance rather than a short-term shift for the sake of headlines.
In a keynote speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, West outlined the UK’s approach to the Indo-Pacific, stating, "We want a free and open Indo-Pacific, underpinned by the rules-based international system. Because rules matter."
West highlighted her extensive engagement with the region since assuming office, having visited the Indo-Pacific four times, covering 10 countries, with the Foreign Secretary making his own trip within the first three weeks of his tenure. She also pointed to last week’s G20 summit, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a meaningful discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024, said, "India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability, and collective growth."
The integrated theatre formed by combining the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, along with the land masses surrounding them, is referred to as the Indo-Pacific.
India, mentioned by West, is one of the three countries with which the UK seeks to collaborate. She stated, "We know that we live in a rapidly changing world where the more closely we work, the stronger we become."
"This is a world where listening to each other and understanding mutual concerns is what matters most."
"So it is in that spirit that we want to collaborate with and learn from countries across this region. But for today, let me focus on the three organisers of this event—Singapore, India, and Australia," said Catherine West.
Talking about India, she mentioned her recent visit to New Delhi and said that Keir Starmer (UK Labour leader) and Narendra Modi had agreed to restart FTA negotiations as soon as possible when they met in Rio, Brazil, this month.
"When I visited India last week, everyone shared this enthusiasm for mutual collaboration and tackling global problems together," said West.
"I was delighted to visit Delhi for two days last week to discuss climate, technology, health, education, and development—all key agenda items."
"Ultimately, we both share a deep and enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The UK is pleased to be co-leading the Maritime Security Pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative."
"Our naval interactions, following visits by Royal Navy ships and INS Tabar, have established a firm basis for joint work in the region. There is significant potential for much closer defence collaboration over the coming years," added Catherine West.