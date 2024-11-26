Kin of eighth naval veteran appeals to Indian government for his return from Doha

NEW DELHI: Kin of Commander Purnendu Tiwari released along with seven others from Doha jail is pleading for the Indian government's intervention to facilitate his return.

Purnendu Tiwari is among the eight naval veterans who were jailed in August 2022 in Qatar.

While seven others have returned to India since February 12, 2024, the eighth naval veteran, Tiwari, was not allowed to return due to a travel ban.

“There are certain formalities which Tiwari needs to clear before he can return to India,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

However, his 86-year-old mother is anxious and doesn’t know if she will be alive until her son returns.

“It has become difficult to explain to my mother the delay in my brother’s return. We have humbly pleaded with the government to intervene,” said Dr Meetu Bhargava.

It may be recalled that the eight Indian naval veterans were jailed in Doha for nearly 17 months and were given a death sentence. However, the Indian government, with the help of Qatari authorities, managed to reverse that sentence and get these 8 released.