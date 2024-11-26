Low-intensity explosion near Punjabi rapper Badshah's bar in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: A low-intensity explosion took place outside De'Orra, which is near Sevillee, a bar and lounge in Sector 26, owned by renowned rapper Badshah.

Sources said that the incident occurred around 3 am when two suspects on a motorcycle hurled low-intensity explosives near a private club De'Orra in Sector 26 of the city, triggering a loud explosion. Due to the blast, several window panes of the bar were shattered. Minor damages were also reported from a nearby club.

Interestingly the club was opposite the Sector 26 police station. No causality was reported after the incident.

Sources said that the explosive seems to be a crude homemade bomb and there is a possibility that it was hurdled at the private club with the intention of extortion. But the police have not called it a crude bomb attack.

"A low-intensity explosion took place outside De’orra which is near the Sevillee bar and lounge, which is owned by rapper Badshah in Sector 26. Both the places are at the distance of 30 metres away from each other," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Soon after the incident, the Chandigarh Police reached the spot and started its investigation to ascertain the identity of the alleged suspects. Teams from the bomb detection squad and Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory reached the spot to collect the samples