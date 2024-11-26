'One Nation One Subscription' initiative will help produce global competitive work: UGC Chairman

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, is also expected to encourage interdisciplinary research. Prof. Kumar highlighted that the initiative would ensure that no student is left behind due to a lack of resources.

Research students will benefit from seamless access to high-quality scholarly articles and journals. Access to these journals under ONOS will be managed by INFLIBNET through a unified digital portal.

"Students and researchers affiliated with eligible institutions can log in using credentials verified by their institutions. Since ONOS removes barriers to accessing high-impact journals, it will help researchers stay updated in their fields, strengthening India's position in the global research ecosystem," he added.

Prof. Kumar further noted that this central scheme will make India's research ecosystem more inclusive and equitable, promoting core and interdisciplinary research while bridging the rural-urban divide in academic opportunities.

Under ONOS, subscriptions to 13,000 e-journals from 30 major publishers will be provided, with users trained to utilize these resources effectively. Institutions will also need to establish internal review mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access.

A total allocation of approximately ₹6,000 crore has been made for the initiative for the three calendar years 2025, 2026, and 2027.