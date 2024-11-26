Punjab Police shoots and arrests snatcher involved in two NRI theft incidents in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: A snatcher was shot in the leg by the Punjab Police after being involved in two incidents of snatching from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who had come to Amritsar from the United Kingdom (UK) and Mauritius. He also unsuccessfully attempted to escape from police custody after snatching a rifle from police personnel.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said today that the arrested snatcher, Suraj alias Mandi, a resident of Bhindisaida village in Amritsar, was shot in the leg during a swift action to ensure that no harm came to the police personnel or bystanders.

He added that, in one of the snatching incidents, a woman was also injured.

Sharing more details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused, Suraj, was traced and arrested by the team from Police Station Civil Lines, Amritsar City, following a detailed investigation into these cases.

He further stated that all the stolen items, including £300, €600, ₹22,000 in cash, passports, mobile phones, ATM cards, a Barclay card, Revolut card, and a National ID card of Mauritius, had been recovered.