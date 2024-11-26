Receiver to oversee Udaipur City Palace's dispute portion following clash over new royal head’s entry

JAIPUR: The district administration has appointed a receiver to oversee a controversial portion of Udaipur's City Palace following tension over Vishvaraj Singh, the new ceremonial head of the erstwhile royal family, being denied entry.

The receiver's appointment came after supporters of Singh clashed with those of his paternal uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the City Palace, late on Monday.

BJP MLA Singh was anointed titular head of the erstwhile Mewar royal family at a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort on Monday following the death of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month.

After his anointment, Singh was scheduled to go to City Palace to have darshan of the "dhuni (a religious place)" and then visit the Eklingnathji temple.

However, Arvind Singh Mewar - who controls City Palace and, by extension, the dhuni and the temple - prevented Singh from entering.

Through his lawyer, Arvind Singh Mewar had published two public notices in local newspapers on Monday and warned of legal action against trespassing.