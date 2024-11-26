Sambhal returning to normal after violence; schools reopen, internet remains suspended

Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations.

However, internet services in the district continued to remain suspended.

Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities have called for unity and pledged to rebuild communal harmony even as police and administration officials were continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid in city's Kot Garvi neighbourhood remained deserted.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the mosque was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work.

They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

Divisional Commissioner (Moradabad) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday said, "The situation is normal in Sambhal and most of the shops are open. Some shops are closed in the area where the violence broke out, but in that area too there is no tension as such. There is security deployment and the situation is under control, moving towards normalcy."

On the legal action after violence, Singh said as police continue to gather evidence, several FIRs have been registered and more could be filed in future.

He also warned action against those spreading rumours and engaged in arson.

"The local MP and the son of the local MLA have also been booked for provoking (the crowd). Further probe is ongoing. CCTV footage are being checked. It was a spontaneous action. It was the second time that the survey was being carried out.