Samvidhan Divas: PM Modi, HM Shah greet people on 75th anniversary of Constitution

Home Minster Amit Shah also extended a greeting of 'Constitution Day', he affirmed that the Constitution is a 'mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights.'

Conveying heartiest greetings to the people on 'Constitution Day', the home minister said India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm and to commemorate the contribution of the architects of the Constitution.

"The strength of democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi with the hashtag #75YearsOfConstitution.

Shah said the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalising it with full devotion. "Let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India on this Constitution Day," he said.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

The day of its adoption is observed as Samvidhan Divas.

The government has planned a yearlong celebration of the anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, starting with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians here on Tuesday.

Modi is expected to speak at another event in the evening.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties have been locked in a war of words, accusing each other of working against the constitutional values.