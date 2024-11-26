Toxic air from Delhi reaches Himalayan states, threatens biodiversity

DEHRADUN: The toxic air enveloping Delhi has now begun to affect the Himalayan states, with a marked increase in particulate matter levels pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) beyond safe limits.
Scientists have raised concerns that the worsening pollution levels in the Himalayan region could pose a serious threat to its biodiversity.
Once regarded as bastions of clean air and pristine environments, the Himalayan states—Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir—are now experiencing the adverse impact of pollution from the Indo-Gangetic plains.
A report by the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kosi-Katarmal, has revealed an alarming rise in particulate matter (PM) levels. Data shows a 22% increase in PM levels between the last week of October and the first week of November, followed by a further 7% rise in the subsequent week.
Scientists have noted that under typical conditions, pollutants transported from the Indo-Gangetic plains tend to dissipate as they ascend the mountains. However, this year has witnessed an unusual combination of stable weather conditions and long-range transport of pollutants, which has severely degraded air quality in the Himalayan region.
This environmental crisis coincides with the crop residue burning season, a period known to exacerbate pollution levels in northern India. However, satellite data from NASA has indicated a significant decline in active fire incidents this year, with a reduction of 70-80% compared to previous years.
Despite this reduction in stubble burning, experts point to other factors aggravating the situation. Secondary aerosol formation, along with emissions from industrial activities and vehicles, has contributed significantly to the deterioration of air quality. “While the number of fires has decreased, other pollution sources continue to exacerbate the problem,” an environmental analyst observed.
Meanwhile, the pollution crisis in Delhi appears to have had an unexpected impact on tourism in the Himalayan states.
Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, and Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel Association, noted a surge in tourist interest in Uttarakhand this year. “The ongoing pollution challenges in the capital have prompted travelers to seek cleaner and healthier destinations,” they stated.
The worsening air quality in the Himalayas has prompted calls for immediate and coordinated action to mitigate pollution and protect the region's fragile biodiversity.