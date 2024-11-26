Toxic air from Delhi reaches Himalayan states, threatens biodiversity

DEHRADUN: The toxic air enveloping Delhi has now begun to affect the Himalayan states, with a marked increase in particulate matter levels pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) beyond safe limits.

Scientists have raised concerns that the worsening pollution levels in the Himalayan region could pose a serious threat to its biodiversity.

Once regarded as bastions of clean air and pristine environments, the Himalayan states—Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir—are now experiencing the adverse impact of pollution from the Indo-Gangetic plains.

A report by the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kosi-Katarmal, has revealed an alarming rise in particulate matter (PM) levels. Data shows a 22% increase in PM levels between the last week of October and the first week of November, followed by a further 7% rise in the subsequent week.