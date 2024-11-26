UP CM Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of tampering with the Constitution

LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside at the Congress on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the party of tampering with the Preamble and "stifling" the Constitution.
Speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, the Chief Minister said that the original Constitution, drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and adopted on November 26, 1949, did not include the words "secular" or "socialist."
He alleged that the Congress party added these words during the Emergency period to appease a certain section of society for political mileage.
"The people have delivered a fitting lesson to those who betrayed the Constitution," said CM Yogi, referring to the electoral losses the Congress has faced for quite some time.
Mounting a sharp attack on the Congress, CM Yogi accused the party of undermining the Constitution's sanctity by attempting to alter its basic structure, holding it responsible for the erosion of people's faith in the party.
While reading the Preamble and paying tribute to the architects of the Indian Constitution, CM Yogi highlighted the strength and inclusiveness of the Constitution, describing it as the most robust statute in the world. He credited Dr. Ambedkar with laying the foundation of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" through the Constitution.
Reminding citizens of the greatness of India’s democracy and its Constitution, CM Yogi hailed Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar as a true son of India and praised how the drafting committee under his leadership incorporated core values like justice, equality, and fraternity into the statute.
He noted that while other democracies around the world grappled with discrimination, India stood out with its robust democratic values.
The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of exposing those who mislead the public for political gains. "Their faces may appear democratic, but their actions reveal a dictatorial and fascist mentality. Whenever they get an opportunity, they do not hesitate to undermine democratic values," he said.
Reflecting on past and present actions, CM Yogi remarked, "Whether it was during the Emergency in 1975 or now, their attempts to deprive socially marginalized and extremely backward caste groups of the constitutional rights granted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar are evident. Their remarks, both within India and abroad, speak volumes about their intentions."
He concluded by stressing the collective responsibility to safeguard the Constitution. "By adhering to the fundamental duties enshrined in it, we pay the truest tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the architects of the Constitution, and the great freedom fighters of India," said the Chief Minister.