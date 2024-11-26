UP CM Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of tampering with the Constitution

LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside at the Congress on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the party of tampering with the Preamble and "stifling" the Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, the Chief Minister said that the original Constitution, drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and adopted on November 26, 1949, did not include the words "secular" or "socialist."

He alleged that the Congress party added these words during the Emergency period to appease a certain section of society for political mileage.

"The people have delivered a fitting lesson to those who betrayed the Constitution," said CM Yogi, referring to the electoral losses the Congress has faced for quite some time.