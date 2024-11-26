Who actually fired at Muslim men in UP's Sambhal?

Sambhal, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, remains tense following the violence it witnessed on Sunday resulting in the death of at least five Muslim men. Nearly 20 police officers were injured in the violence that broke out during a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid following a claim that the mosque was built over a Harihar temple.

Some reports suggested that the immediate trigger to the violence were slogans raised by a group during the survey while some claimed that rumours about the commencement of excavation at the mosque triggered stone pelting and subsequent protests.

Two days after the violence, internet services remains suspended in Sambhal while political parties blamed each other for the violence that broke out on November 24.

The petition and court order

A petition was filed in the court of Civil Judge in Chandausi on behalf of one Mahant Rishiraj Giri of the local Kaila Devi temple and others by Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on November 19. Jain is also an advocate in the Gyanvapi Mosque case of Varanasi.

The court had then ordered a survey of the mosque. Here, according to Maktoob Media, activists and politicians have blamed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud of opening the floodgates of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991, with his Gyanvapi judgment.

Now, while the Muslim organisations questioned the "undue haste" and "lack of adherence to constitutional principles" by the court of the civil judge which ordered the survey of the Jama Masjid, the opposition parties held the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath responsible for the Sambhal violence.

Seven First Information Reports (FIRs), according to The Quint, have been registered in the matter and at least 25 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.