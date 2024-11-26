Youth of Himachal to be trained in drone-driven services for self-employment: CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: The youth of Himachal Pradesh will be trained in drone-driven services for self-employment under an initiative by the state government.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the role of National Resource Management and Agro-ecology in achieving the motto of 'Samridh Himachal-Green Himachal' in Shimla today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, "Effective steps will be taken to make Himachal a self-reliant state by 2027 and the most prosperous by 2032. To make Himachal a Green and Clean State, the government is working towards judiciously utilizing the state's natural resources."

He emphasised the role of medium and small-scale industries in creating self-employment opportunities for the youth, highlighting the government's commitment to setting up such units to strengthen the state's economy.

Sukhu added that drone technology can play a crucial role in various sectors, including construction, agriculture, logistics, and the delivery of essentials such as medicines and food. He announced the government's mission-mode initiative to support drone-based enterprise development by providing technical training to drone pilots and other necessary assistance. The government plans to introduce drone courses in state Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), with a goal to create 15,000 drone-driven services in the near future.