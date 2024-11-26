Youth of Himachal to be trained in drone-driven services for self-employment: CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: The youth of Himachal Pradesh will be trained in drone-driven services for self-employment under an initiative by the state government.
Presiding over a meeting to discuss the role of National Resource Management and Agro-ecology in achieving the motto of 'Samridh Himachal-Green Himachal' in Shimla today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, "Effective steps will be taken to make Himachal a self-reliant state by 2027 and the most prosperous by 2032. To make Himachal a Green and Clean State, the government is working towards judiciously utilizing the state's natural resources."
He emphasised the role of medium and small-scale industries in creating self-employment opportunities for the youth, highlighting the government's commitment to setting up such units to strengthen the state's economy.
Sukhu added that drone technology can play a crucial role in various sectors, including construction, agriculture, logistics, and the delivery of essentials such as medicines and food. He announced the government's mission-mode initiative to support drone-based enterprise development by providing technical training to drone pilots and other necessary assistance. The government plans to introduce drone courses in state Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), with a goal to create 15,000 drone-driven services in the near future.
To further promote self-employment, the Chief Minister spoke about harnessing rooftop solar energy and other renewable sources. He noted that every 100 solar rooftops on homes could create jobs for two individuals, while also providing savings and earnings for households and generating revenue for the state. The government aims to bring 10 percent of the state's 16 lakh sloping roof households and buildings under the Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme on a mission mode. This initiative will allow youth to sell excess electricity back to the government, which is considering raising the purchase price of electricity and facilitating bank loans.
Sukhu also highlighted tourism's contribution of 7 percent to the state's GDP, noting an increase in tourist influx each year. To establish Himachal as a green and tourist-friendly destination, the government has introduced the Rs. 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme, which provides a 50 percent subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles, enabling youth to earn their livelihood.
Emphasising high-value agricultural produce, the Chief Minister shared that 2,603 farmers have adopted high-value agriculture production. Himachal has become the first state to procure natural farming produce directly from farmers, purchasing wheat at Rs. 40 per kg and maize at Rs. 30 per kg.