19 new faces in Jharkhand Assembly

RANCHI: Only half of the old MLAs could make it to the Jharkhand Assembly this time, out of which, 19 are new faces. Out of 81 MLAs elected in 2019 Assembly polls, only 40 have made it to the Assembly this time. Out of those who could not make it to the Assembly, 29 lost the polls, four of them became MPs, while six didn’t contest.

Most of the new faces are from the BJP with seven MLAs, followed by the JMM with five and the Congress three. CPI (M-L), RJD and AJSU have managed to get one new face each in the Assembly.