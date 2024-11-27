19 new faces in Jharkhand Assembly

RANCHI: Only half of the old MLAs could make it to the Jharkhand Assembly this time, out of which, 19 are new faces. Out of 81 MLAs elected in 2019 Assembly polls, only 40 have made it to the Assembly this time. Out of those who could not make it to the Assembly, 29 lost the polls, four of them became MPs, while six didn’t contest.
Most of the new faces are from the BJP with seven MLAs, followed by the JMM with five and the Congress three. CPI (M-L), RJD and AJSU have managed to get one new face each in the Assembly.
Emergence of new force
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Jairam Kumar Mahto, who left an impact on several seats, also made it to the Assembly for the first time. Mahto, who floated a new party before the Lok Sabha polls this year, defeated JMM candidate Baby Devi in Dumri.
The JKLM has made its strong presence felt in Northern and Southern Chotanagpur Divisions. The JKLM contested in 71 out of 81 assembly seats and caused damage to both INDIA and NDA blocs. Party candidates came second in Bermo, Gomia and Chandankiyari.
Within a year, the JKLM has made an impact in rural areas, especially among Kurmi-Mahato community. The party, which contested the Assembly polls for the first time, has played an important role in downsising the NDA.
Popularly known as ‘Tiger Jairam’, Jairam Mahato was born in 1995 in Maantand village of Dhanbad. Coming from a family with deep roots in statehood movement, he hogged the limelight in 2022 when he spearheaded protests against the inclusion of languages like Bhojpuri, Magahi, and Angika in state-level exams. His argument focused on promoting Jharkhandi languages and protecting local employment for the state’s native population.
In June 2023, Mahato and other student leaders formed the Jharkhandi Bhasha Sangharsh Khatian Samiti, which pushed for policies favouring local residents. Their campaign successfully reversed the language policy in three districts and demanded the use of 1932 land records (Khatian) as the basis for determining domicile status and job eligibility.
In August 2024, just three months before the polls, the EC registered the JKLM as a political party. Mahato’s party has built its agenda around “local pride and identity”.
First time MLAs 19
BJP: 7
JMM: 5
Congress: 3
CPI (ML): 1
RJD: 1
AJSU: 1
JKLM: 1