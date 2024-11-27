AGTF, SAS Nagar police nab two operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the SAS Nagar Police, apprehended two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang and recovered two .32 calibre pistols along with seven cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated today that the arrested individuals have been identified as Harinder Singh, a resident of Mehmadpur village in SAS Nagar, and Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Varana in SAS Nagar.

According to Yadav, the arrested suspects were being handled by USA-based Kulveer Singh, alias Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial. He revealed that Lala Benipal had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks in SAS Nagar, one targeting a financier in September 2023 and another on a rival gang member in December 2023.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were tasked with carrying out a series of crimes in the tricity region. Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case," added the DGP.