AGTF, SAS Nagar police nab two operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the SAS Nagar Police, apprehended two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang and recovered two .32 calibre pistols along with seven cartridges from their possession.
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated today that the arrested individuals have been identified as Harinder Singh, a resident of Mehmadpur village in SAS Nagar, and Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Varana in SAS Nagar.
According to Yadav, the arrested suspects were being handled by USA-based Kulveer Singh, alias Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial. He revealed that Lala Benipal had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks in SAS Nagar, one targeting a financier in September 2023 and another on a rival gang member in December 2023.
"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were tasked with carrying out a series of crimes in the tricity region. Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case," added the DGP.
Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of SAS Nagar, Deepak Pareek, said that police teams received reliable intelligence indicating that Lala Benipal had instructed his gang members to execute criminal activities in the tricity. "Acting swiftly on the information, joint teams of AGTF and SAS Nagar Police traced the accused and successfully arrested them near Focal Point, Mubarakpur," said Pareek.
He further stated that Harinder Singh has a criminal background, with cases of attempted murder and Arms Act offences already registered against him. "Further investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend their other associates," he added.
A case has been registered under Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(6)(7) and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Dera Bassi in SAS Nagar.