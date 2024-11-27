Air India pilot harassed by boyfriend dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 25-year-old Air India pilot Srishti Tuli allegedly died by suicide in Marol, Andheri on Monday. The Powai police arrested 27-year-old Aditya Pandit, stated to be Srishti's boyfriend, on charges of abetment, on Tuesday.

Tuli was found dead at her rented accommodation behind Marol Police Camp in Andheri (East) early on Monday. She resorted to the extreme step following an argument with her boyfriend.

Her family based in Gorakhpur suspect Aditya Pandit murdered Srishti and was trying to portray it as a suicide.

According to The Indian Express, her family alleged that Aditya abused Srishti in public and stopped her from eating non-vegetarian food. The family has urged the Mumbai police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Aditya and Srishti met in Delhi around two years ago while training for Commercial Pilot's License. After the training, Srishti got a job with Air India and moved to Mumbai in June 2023. Pandit had failed to clear the pilot's exam.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)