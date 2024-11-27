Army Chief presents President's colours to four mechanised infantry battalions

NEW DELHI: Recognizing the exemplary services of four Mechanised Infantry Units of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday presented the prestigious President's Colours to four battalions of the Mechanised Infantry during a solemn ceremony at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School (MIC&S), Ahilyanagar.

The Indian Army, in its statement, said the event was a recognition of their exemplary and meritorious service to the nation.

On behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, the President's Colours were awarded to the 26th and 27th Battalions of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the 20th and 22nd Battalions of the Brigade of the Guards, marking a proud moment for the youngest battalions of the Arm, the Army added.

These four battalions are mechanized units that have been honored within a decade of their raisings.

The prestigious President's Colours were awarded in recognition of their exemplary service in combat and peacetime operations and their dedication to the nation, the Army said.

The COAS reviewed the Colour Presentation Parade, applauding the immaculate standards displayed by the marching and mounted contingents of the four Mechanised Infantry battalions.

He congratulated all ranks, particularly the honored battalions, and commended the professionalism of the Mechanised Infantry in both war and peace. As the youngest and most versatile combat arm of the Indian Army, the Mechanised Infantry blends the best of Infantry and Mechanized Forces.

Its battalions, renowned for their valor and prowess, are deployed across all theatres and in UN Peacekeeping missions.