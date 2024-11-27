Army Chief presents President's colours to four mechanised infantry battalions

NEW DELHI: Recognizing the exemplary services of four Mechanised Infantry Units of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday presented the prestigious President's Colours to four battalions of the Mechanised Infantry during a solemn ceremony at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School (MIC&S), Ahilyanagar.
The Indian Army, in its statement, said the event was a recognition of their exemplary and meritorious service to the nation.
On behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, the President's Colours were awarded to the 26th and 27th Battalions of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the 20th and 22nd Battalions of the Brigade of the Guards, marking a proud moment for the youngest battalions of the Arm, the Army added.
These four battalions are mechanized units that have been honored within a decade of their raisings.
The prestigious President's Colours were awarded in recognition of their exemplary service in combat and peacetime operations and their dedication to the nation, the Army said.
The COAS reviewed the Colour Presentation Parade, applauding the immaculate standards displayed by the marching and mounted contingents of the four Mechanised Infantry battalions.
He congratulated all ranks, particularly the honored battalions, and commended the professionalism of the Mechanised Infantry in both war and peace. As the youngest and most versatile combat arm of the Indian Army, the Mechanised Infantry blends the best of Infantry and Mechanized Forces.
Its battalions, renowned for their valor and prowess, are deployed across all theatres and in UN Peacekeeping missions.
Since its inception in 1979, the Mechanised Infantry has distinguished itself as a modern and professional force within the Indian Army, demonstrating exceptional courage, discipline, and operational proficiency in key operations such as Op Pawan (Sri Lanka IPKF), Op Vijay (Kargil), Op Rakshak (J&K), Op Snow Leopard (Eastern Ladakh), and in UN peacekeeping missions.
A mechanized infantry is a specialized combat arm of the Army that uses advanced armored protected vehicles and machines to swiftly move troops in the battle area.
Unlike regular foot soldiers who march or use basic transport, mechanized units rely on armored vehicles, like Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs), to travel quickly, protect soldiers, carry heavy weapons, and deploy in both mounted and dismounted roles.
These vehicles allow the army to operate in tough terrains like deserts, mountains, or even urban areas, while offering both mobility and protection. A mechanized infantry is designed to respond faster, hit harder, and fight more effectively in modern, fast-paced warfare.
Amid rapidly evolving warfare dynamics, the Mechanised Infantry continues to modernize with advanced systems such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Nag Missile Systems, Canister Launched Anti-Armour systems, Mini Remotely Piloted Aircrafts, and Integrated Surveillance and Target Systems, strengthening its role as a decisive force in future conflicts.
These modernization efforts are progressing on the foundation of self-reliance.
The tradition of Colour presentation originated from historical military practices where flags represented a unit's identity. The President's Colours is one of the highest honors awarded to a military unit in the Indian Army. Historically serving as rallying points in battle, military colours, while now largely symbolic, continue to foster morale, motivation, and a sense of belonging among troops.
The Colours, a ceremonial flag bearing the unit's insignia and motto, are presented to units upon completing specified meritorious service to recognize their contributions in operations and peacetime. This prestigious honor is conferred during a grand ceremonial parade, often attended by the President or senior officials like the Chief of the Army Staff.
General Dwivedi conveyed his best wishes to all ranks and families and urged all ranks of the Army to continue striving for excellence while serving the nation, in keeping with the core values and ethos of the Indian Army.