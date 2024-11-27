Bihar Assembly witness ruckus over Waqf Amendment Bill

PATNA: The pre-lunch session of the Bihar Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday when opposition members created a ruckus in the House, demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Centre.
Opposition members asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stance on the issue and stormed into the well of the House.
Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to restore order and have members return to their seats, the proceedings could not continue, and the House was adjourned until 2 pm.
The Speaker emphasized that the matter could not be decided at the state level.
Later, Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed full support for the agitating members on the contentious issue. He said his party had opposed the bill both inside Parliament and on the streets, alleging that it aimed to drive a wedge between Hindu and Muslim communities.
He also called the bill unconstitutional and detrimental to the country’s cultural diversity.
“Nitish Kumar claims to be a follower of Mahatma Gandhi but has aligned with those who support the Gose. Union ministers from his JD(U) have unabashedly defended the bill in Parliament. The ministers could have done so without the approval of the JD(U) chief,” Yadav remarked.
He added, “Nitish Kumar has an opportunity to atone for his sins. He must now speak out against the bill, and the best way to do that is to make a statement in the House.”
Meanwhile, both CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav signalled something to each other in the House, sparking speculation about a possible thaw in the RJD-JD(U) relationship.
JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar dismissed any chances of reconciliation between the two parties, while senior party leader and minister Ashok Choudhary stated that his party had no personal enmity with Tejashwi or any other party.
Tejashwi, on the other hand, said that while he might oppose Nitish politically, he had always respected him personally and would continue to do so. “On some occasions, he likes to communicate through gestures, and I respond in kind. Those who can comprehend, do understand,” he added.