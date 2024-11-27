Bihar Assembly witness ruckus over Waqf Amendment Bill

PATNA: The pre-lunch session of the Bihar Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday when opposition members created a ruckus in the House, demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Centre.

Opposition members asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stance on the issue and stormed into the well of the House.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to restore order and have members return to their seats, the proceedings could not continue, and the House was adjourned until 2 pm.

The Speaker emphasized that the matter could not be decided at the state level.