Dalit youth beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri over access to water from a borewell

A Dalit youth was beaten to death by the village sarpanch and others in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

An altercation over access to water from a borewell had resulted in the brutal murder, according to reports.

The incident, which was captured on video, was widely shared on social media.

The victim has been identified as Narad Jatav (30). He was on a visit to his maternal aunt's village of Indergarh when the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. A purported video of the incident went viral on Wednesday. The video shows several people attacking Jatav with sticks and rods while he cries for help in vain.

The Indian Express quoting the police said that the sarpanch Padam Dhakad, his brother Mohar Pal Dhakad, son Ankesh Dhakad, and other family members allegedly surrounded Narad and began assaulting him. Witnesses claim the attackers did not stop until Narad succumbed to his injuries.

The murdered youth's family accused the sarpanch and his kin of premeditated murder. There was a long-standing disagreement between Narad Jatav and the sarpanch's families over a borewell dug by them several years ago. Narad's family used the borewell to irrigate their land. But the sarpanch reportedly constructed an unauthorised backdoor path through the land belonging to Jatav to supply water to their hotel, The Indian Express added.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with opposition parties criticizing the state government for failing to address caste-based discrimination and violence. The Congress party has specifically targeted the state's Home Minister, who was on a foreign tour at the time of the incident, the Times Now reported.

Taking to platform X, MP Congress shared with video of the incident with the video, "In Shivpuri, a Dalit youth named Narad Jatav was brutally beaten to death with sticks by a group of powerful individuals. The family alleges that the sarpanch and his brothers carried out this heinous act in broad daylight.

