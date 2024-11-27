Dalit youth beaten to death in MP's Shivpuri over access to water from a borewell; four arrested

A purported video of the brutal attack, which has gone viral, shows a group of men mercilessly assaulting Narad Jatav with sticks and rubber pipes, while others, including women, look on during the attack.

According to Shivpuri district police sources, there had been an ongoing dispute between the two sides the OBC Dhakad caste and the SC Jatav caste over the borewell.

A murder case, along with charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the eight accused. Four of them, including the village sarpanch, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who is currently on an investment promotion tour in Europe, has instructed strict action against the accused. The Chief Minister also directed that financial assistance of four lakh rupees be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to the family of the deceased, Narad Jatav. Additionally, the minister in charge of Shivpuri district, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, has been instructed to visit the spot and meet with the victim's family.