EC announces poll for 6 RS seats in 4 states on Dec 20

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill six vacancies from four states will be held on December 20 and the results will be declared the same day.
Three vacancies have been created in the Upper House from Andhra Pradesh after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP MPs – Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah – resigned. Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana account for one vacancy each, an EC statement said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is poised to win all the three seats given the party’s strength in the assembly. Mopidevi’s tenure was up to June 21, 2026, and that of Yadav and Ryaga up to June 21, 2028.
From Odisha the vacancy has been created due to Naveen Patnaik-led BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigning from the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is likely to win the seat from the state. Kumar’s tenure was up to April 2, 2026.
A vacancy from West Bengal exists after TMC’s Jawhar Sircar stepped down from the Rajya Sabha. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is poised to retain the seat. Sircar’s tenure was up to April 2, 2026. From Haryana ruling BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha to contest the Haryana assembly elections from the Israna constituency.
Panwar’s tenure was up to August 1, 2028. The BJP is poised to retain the seat. Panwar is now the development and panchayat, mines and geology minister in the Nayab Singh Saini-led government.
