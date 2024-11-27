EC announces poll for 6 RS seats in 4 states on Dec 20

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill six vacancies from four states will be held on December 20 and the results will be declared the same day.

Three vacancies have been created in the Upper House from Andhra Pradesh after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP MPs – Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah – resigned. Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana account for one vacancy each, an EC statement said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is poised to win all the three seats given the party’s strength in the assembly. Mopidevi’s tenure was up to June 21, 2026, and that of Yadav and Ryaga up to June 21, 2028.