Former AIIMS chief slams NTF, bats for laws to protect docs

NEW DELHI: Former AIIMS-Delhi director Randeep Guleria on tuesday expressed disappointment regarding the conclusion reached by the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF).

The NTF ruled out the necessity for a separate central law to protect healthcare professionals from violence, stating existing laws are adequate to address these issues.

Speaking at the 20th edition of Delhi Dialogue, the renowned pulmonologist voiced his support for the healthcare community’s unanimous demand for a central act.

He emphasised the urgent need for measures to deter the rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers.