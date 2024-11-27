Former AIIMS chief slams NTF, bats for laws to protect docs

NEW DELHI: Former AIIMS-Delhi director Randeep Guleria on tuesday expressed disappointment regarding the conclusion reached by the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF).
The NTF ruled out the necessity for a separate central law to protect healthcare professionals from violence, stating existing laws are adequate to address these issues.
Speaking at the 20th edition of Delhi Dialogue, the renowned pulmonologist voiced his support for the healthcare community’s unanimous demand for a central act.
He emphasised the urgent need for measures to deter the rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers.
“The violence against healthcare workers is becoming increasingly common. I believe there should be legislation to protect doctors and healthcare professionals, especially the young ones, who are at the forefront of vulnerability in public hospitals. Unless there is a deterrent, the incidents will not come down. There has to be an action. It was unfortunate that no such recommendation was given by the NTF,” he stated.
Currently serving as the Chairman of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, Dr Guleria noted that during Covid-19, the government implemented a stringent law to safeguard healthcare workers. In September 2020, the Centre amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, making violence against healthcare personnel as cognizable and non-bailable offence.
However, this law was repealed once the pandemic subsided. “The law should have been retained in some form,” he asserted. Dr Guleria also criticised the NTF for lacking representation from focussed groups, including resident doctors, nurses, and paramedics, who are at greater risk of experiencing violence.