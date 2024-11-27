Guwahati Diary | Karimganj district renamed as Sribhumi

Assam’s BJP-led government has renamed Karimganj district as Sribhumi, much to the chagrin of the Congress. The Congress slammed the government decision, accusing ruling BJP of doing Hindutva politics. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the state government would keep changing the names of places which do not have any dictionary reference or historical evidence. During a visit to Karimganj more than 100 years ago, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had described it as Sribhumi. Sarma said by deciding to rename Karimganj as Sribhumi, the state cabinet fulfilled a long-standing demand of people.

Probe ordered into duo’s death in Assam rehabs

The Meghalaya government has ordered a probe into the death of two persons who died allegedly under mysterious circumstances at two privately-run de-addiction centres in Assam. Paul Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s social welfare minister, said he ordered a probe as soon as he had learnt about the incidents. Expressing deep concern over the safety and accountability standards of rehabilitation centres in Assam, the Meghalaya Users Forum claimed the duo died under mysterious circumstances. It alleged the body of one was handed over to his family members without the conduct of a post-mortem and the police were also not involved in the case.

Assembly complex gets a makeover

The Assam Assembly complex has got several facilities including a command-and-control centre, cafeteria, digital corridor, smart pole, and a sandstone monolithic pillar – an exquisite sculpture reflecting the historical legacy of ancient Kachari kingdom. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the facilities and said this transformation was achieved through IT-enabled initiatives. Sarma emphasized that the initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernise the Assembly through technology while simultaneously preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com