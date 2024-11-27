Haryana CM Saini launches Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan

CHANDIGARH: Following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched `Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan’ in Kurukshetra today. The CM himself participated in a cleanliness drive, picking up a broom to sweep, embodying the true spirit of a 'Swachhata Doot'. His actions thus reaffirm his dedication to a cleaner environment and emphasising the crucial role of cleanliness in shaping a beautiful Haryana.

After inaugurating the ‘Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan’ in Thanesar city, CM Saini also flagged off the ‘Swachhata Rath’, initiated to ensure cleanliness in Kurukshetra ahead of International Gita Mahotsav. Besides this, he also signed the Swachh Kurukshetra board to emphasize the message of cleanliness.

During the event, hundreds of people joined the Chief Minister for an hour-long cleanliness drive from Sheikh Chilli’s Tomb to OP Jindal Park, Jyotiba Phule, and Tau Devi Lal Chowk. The Chief Minister launched the campaign across 18 zones of Kurukshetra, administered a cleanliness pledge, and urged every citizen to participate in the movement.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saini said that ensuring cleanliness and making Kurukshetra more beautiful should be the utmost priority of the officers and the residents, especially as the International Gita Mahotsav is nearing and thousands of visitors from across the globe will be visiting the holy land.

He said that Kurukshetra’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal are vital to its global recognition. He reiterated Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s call for a nationwide Swachata Abhiyan. He said that a clean environment will not only eradicate diseases but also ensure a healthier population, paving the way for national progress.

Haryana, he said, is on track to develop three times faster, with cleanliness as its foremost goal. Efforts are being made to address the shortage of staff in all civic bodies, and there will be no shortage of resources. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 7,75,810 individual toilets and more than 6,000 community sanitation complexes have been constructed in rural areas so far, said Saini.

He said that Haryana’s strides in cleanliness were noted, with 17 urban local bodies certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF), 59 as ODF Plus, and 2 as Water Plus. The state ranked 14th nationally in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 among states with fewer than 100 urban local bodies.

Two waste management plants, each with a capacity of 1,200 metric tons, in Gurugram and Faridabad will be set up, which are expected to boost Haryana’s ranking in cleanliness surveys, said Saini.

He assured that there would be no funds constraints or compromises in the mission to keep Kurukshetra clean. He emphasized strict implementation of the campaign, with close monitoring by the Deputy Commissioner to ensure no lapses.

Former Minister of State, Subhash Sudha said that Thanesar has been divided into 18 zones, with thousands contributing to the cleanliness drive. He called for greater participation, emphasizing that achieving a clean Kurukshetra requires the collective effort of every citizen.